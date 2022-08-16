This Tesla v Mahindra meme is so good, even Anand Mahindra took note

For any company entering the electric vehicles market, comparisons with Tesla are bound to occur. Luckily for Anand Mahindra, these comparisons have been overwhelmingly in his company’s favour ever since Tesla decided to put its India entry plans on hold.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group was even amused by a Tesla vs Mahindra meme that surfaced after Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled five electric SUVs on Monday.

Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a video of the five electric SUVs - the first four of which are expected to hit the road between 2024 and 2026. Mahindra currently does not have a presence in the electric passenger segment, while Tesla is world’s leading electric automaker.

The announcement of Mahindra’s part led to one Twitter user sharing a hilarious meme. “Tesla not coming to India,” read the meme, going on to show Anand Mahindra’s purported reaction to the news with a picture of actor Pankaj Tripathi and the lines “Chinta mat kariye. Hum prabandh karte hain (Don’t worry. I’ll arrange something).”

Mahindra was apparently amused with this meme referring to his company’s e-SUVs and reacted with a smiley face emoji.

Anand Mahindra on Monday said the time is ripe to enter the electric vehicles segment. "Today with government support, rapid lowering of the cost of ownership and increased consumer awareness of environmental awareness issues, we believe that the time is ripe and right for us to enter the four-wheeler markets with our range of battery electric vehicles," Mahindra stated.

Meanwhile, Tesla put its plans to sell cars in India on hold after failing to secure lower import taxes from the Indian government.