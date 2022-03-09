English
    This startup wants to store human organs in space. It has $10 million in seed money

    The founders of Inversion Space believe that their service could eventually be used to drop artificial human organs down to hospitals before they’re needed for medical procedures.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
    Inversion Space’s founders said they designed their capsules to be small enough to fit easily onto any given rocket as cargo stowaways. (Image credit: inversionspace.com)

    Inversion Space's founders said they designed their capsules to be small enough to fit easily onto any given rocket as cargo stowaways. (Image credit: inversionspace.com)

    A US startup plans to transport goods by launching them into Earth’s orbit, storing them up there in special capsules, and then sending them back to Earth at 25 times the speed of sound. What's more, the company already has $10 million in seed money to fund the venture.

    Founded by two 23-year-olds, Justin Fiaschetti — a former SpaceX intern who dropped out of college — and Austin Briggs, Inversion Space's goal is to  to create capsules the size of several carry-on suitcases that can both store things in space and deliver them to points all over the globe at blistering speeds, The New York Post reported.

    The company's tagline -- "Accessible launch is solved. It's time for accessible return -- mirrors its mission to build the first affordable, high cadence return capability for the commercial and defense space industries.

    "With launching to space becoming cheap and frequent, comparable options for return must become available to allow for a robust economy in space," the company's description on LinkedIn read.

    "We believe in a future where returning from space is as common as launching to space. Inversion is building reentry vehicles faster and cheaper than ever before through a focus on simplicity."

    The founders also believe that their service could eventually be used to drop artificial human organs down to hospitals before they’re needed for medical procedures.

    Fiaschetti and Briggs also said that the space storage units could also hold mobile hospital units that could be deployed anywhere on the planet.

    But, viable artificial organs don’t exist yet and numerous other major advances would be necessary for Inversion to realize its mission. Spaceflight too would need to become significantly more affordable to make launching something into space and then back down to Earth as affordable as a commercial jet.

    For now, Inversion Space’s founders said they designed their capsules to be small enough to fit easily onto any given rocket as cargo stowaways.

     
    Tags: #Inversion Space #Space Travel
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 06:48 pm
