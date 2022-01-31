MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    This engineer pays strangers Rs 10 to listen to their stories, struggles

    Raj Dagwar battled depression and after getting better with counselling, he decided to do something for others suffering like him.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST
    For over a year now, Raj Dagwar stands at Fergusson Road every day between 6pm and 11 pm with a board that reads

    For over a year now, Raj Dagwar stands at Fergusson Road every day between 6pm and 11 pm with a board that reads "Tell me your story and I will give you Rs 10." (Image credit: Instagram @raaaaaaaaaj.__)


    Raj Dagwar, a 23-year-old from Pune has recently become famous for a thoughtful initiative. He pays people Rs 10 to listen to their lives' stories and struggles.

    The engineer, who battled depression in 2019, reached out to a therapist because he was hesitant to open up to his family. After seeking counselling, Dagwar got better and decided to do something for others suffering like him.

    Realising the importance of having someone to share the struggle with during the ongoing Covid crisis, on December 6, 2020, he decided to offer people an ear. And to encourage strangers to open up to him, Dagwar offered Rs 10 as an incentive.

    Now, he stands at Fergusson Road every day between 6pm and 11 pm with a board that reads "Tell me your story and I will give you Rs 10."







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Raj Dagwar


    .

    Dagar hears about 50 stories a day and sometimes, spends more than an hour listening to one person.

    Close

    Related stories

    Speaking to News18, Dagar said he remembers the names of all the people who have spoken to him and also their stories. "I am a good listener and some of them really enjoyed my company when they were feeling low."

    "Everyone has problems, and be it big or small, it's not easy to speak about them."

    Sharing his story of having battled depression, Dagar said that in 2019, he felt that he was not living up to his expectations. He could not open up to his family and finally had to seek professional help to overcome depression.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #depression #pune #Raj Dagwar
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 09:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.