This Russian soldier painted his Instagram handle in a civilian's house in Ukraine

As Russian forces withdrew from Ukraine’s Bucha, they left behind several reminders of their brutal month-long occupation. Horrifying visuals of the bodies of civilians left on streets and houses reduced to rubble spoke of unspeakable atrocities and sparked global outrage. A Reuters investigation has now uncovered bullet holes in fences, a love letter to a Russian soldier and, perhaps most surprisingly, a soldier’s Instagram handle painted inside a house – all remnants of the brutal occupation.

The Reuters investigation helped ascertain that soldiers of Russia’s 76th Guards Air Assault Division were present in Bucha after Russian forces invaded the Ukrainian city in February this year. The 76th Guards Air Assault Division is a division of the Russian Airborne Troops based in Pskov.

Before the war, Bucha was a quiet suburb of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. It became the epicentre of fighting as Russian troops began their advance towards Kyiv. Local residents told news agency Reuters that Russian soldiers started arriving in early March and picked the “nicest houses” along Yablunska Street to occupy.

In one such house previously occupied by the Russians, Reuters found “Wolf_68” spray-painted onto a bedroom wall.

“Reuters identified a Russian man named Kirill Kryuchkov, who uses variations of ‘Wolf_68’ as his handle on social media,” said the special investigative report published May 5. Two people who knew Kryuchkov confirmed that he served in the 234th Air Assault Regiment, which is part of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division.

One of the two people also said that Kryuchkov had been in Ukraine.

The number 68 is used in the car license plates in the Tambov region of Russia, to which Kryuchkov belongs.

Two videos shared by Kryuchkov on Instagram on April 19 show Russian soldiers drinking beer in uniform. The location of the videos could not be ascertained.



This, of course, is not the only marker left behind by Russians in Bucha. You can read the full Reuters report here.

The horrors of Bucha have led to the city becoming synonymous with Russia’s war crimes. Dozens of bodies of civilians were found in the city after Russian troops retreated, some with hands tied behind their backs, some with horrific injuries. Moscow has denied killing civilians in Bucha.