App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This Rs 3500 polka-dot Zara dress is going viral without any publicity

The dress went right with some of the key trends this summer, such as prairie silhouette, animal prints, and loose fit

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Four women sporting
Four women sporting "The Dress" (Image: Instagram/ hot4thespot)

A simple, viscose polka-dot dress by fast-fashion retail giant Zara has become the rage. It has been dubbed the most viral fashion item this summer, that too, without getting any publicity from celebrities, social media influencers, or the royals.

Priced at £39.99, which amounts to Rs 3440 approximately, the piece of garment has reportedly become so ubiquitous in Britain that it has earned itself the moniker “The Dress”.

It has its own Instagram account -- @hot4thespot that has over 10k followers. According to a New York Times report, the Instagram was set up by stylist Faye Oakenfull for people to share photos of “the dress” sightings on their way – sometimes on a sidewalk, at other times in a church or one of the many supermarkets in Britain.

Close

Now, entries of women wearing the dress have started pouring in from all over the globe, with women aged 18 to 80 donning it.

related news

Explaining the hype around the dress, fashion writer Laura Antonia Jordan said women are done with florals; they don’t want any more of it for the summer.

Moreover, the loose sleeves and cinched waist and long hemline make it suitable for most women. To top all of that it is affordable and accessible, given there is a Zara store in all the major cities of the world.

What else could have contributed to the fad, given how overcrowded the womenswear market is?

To begin with, the dress went right with some of the key trends this summer, such as prairie silhouette, animal prints, and loose fit among other things.

It is simple yet trendy, making it appealing to a wider section of consumers and not just the influencers or the influenced. Its floaty style adds to its versatility, making it likeable for buyers from all age groups and sizes, and also suitable for a host of occasions, be it a brunch or a cocktail party, or to work.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Business #trends #world #Zara

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.