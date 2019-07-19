This Rs 3500 polka-dot Zara dress is going viral without any publicity

A simple, viscose polka-dot dress by fast-fashion retail giant Zara has become the rage. It has been dubbed the most viral fashion item this summer, that too, without getting any publicity from celebrities, social media influencers, or the royals.

Priced at £39.99, which amounts to Rs 3440 approximately, the piece of garment has reportedly become so ubiquitous in Britain that it has earned itself the moniker “The Dress”.

It has its own Instagram account -- @hot4thespot that has over 10k followers. According to a New York Times report, the Instagram was set up by stylist Faye Oakenfull for people to share photos of “the dress” sightings on their way – sometimes on a sidewalk, at other times in a church or one of the many supermarkets in Britain.

Now, entries of women wearing the dress have started pouring in from all over the globe, with women aged 18 to 80 donning it.

Explaining the hype around the dress, fashion writer Laura Antonia Jordan said women are done with florals; they don’t want any more of it for the summer.

Moreover, the loose sleeves and cinched waist and long hemline make it suitable for most women. To top all of that it is affordable and accessible, given there is a Zara store in all the major cities of the world.

What else could have contributed to the fad, given how overcrowded the womenswear market is?

To begin with, the dress went right with some of the key trends this summer, such as prairie silhouette, animal prints, and loose fit among other things.

It is simple yet trendy, making it appealing to a wider section of consumers and not just the influencers or the influenced. Its floaty style adds to its versatility, making it likeable for buyers from all age groups and sizes, and also suitable for a host of occasions, be it a brunch or a cocktail party, or to work.