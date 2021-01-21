This Pune restaurant offers Royal Enfield bike to customers who finish 'Bullet Thali'

With restaurants affected due to the COVID-19 crisis, a restaurant in Pune has come up with a unique scheme to attract customers. Shivraj Hotel, located in the outskirts of Pune, has come up with 'Win a Bullet bike' contest for those who finish a massive Bullet Thali within an hour.

The customer who manages to finish the Bullet Thali will win a Royal Enfield Bullet worth Rs 1.65 lakh.

Bullet Thali is a massive non-veg thali which consists of around 12 types of dishes made with 4 kgs of mutton and fried fish. It includes dishes such as Fried Surmai, Pomfret Fried Fish, Chicken Tandoori, Dry Mutton, Grey Mutton, Chicken Masala and Kolumbi (Prawn) Biryani. The thali is priced at Rs 2,500.

Atul Waikar, the owner of the Shivraj Hotel, told India Today that the response had been great and people had been visiting to try the thali and participate in this unique contest. As per Waikar, the hotel sells around 65 daily.

To attract attention, Waikar placed five brand new Royal Enfield Bullet bikes on the verandah. He also put up Banners in the restaurant and also shared the ad on his Facebook page.

Established eight years ago, Shivraj Hotel also serves other six types of giant thalis like Special Ravan Thali, Malvani Fish Thali, Pahelwan Mutton Thali, Bakasur Chicken Thali and Sarkar Mutton Thali. Each thali is priced at Rs 2,500.

Source: Facebook/Atul Waikar

When asked if anyone had managed to finish the Bullet Thali, Waikar said that Somnath Pawar who is a resident of the Solapur district of Maharashtra won the contest. He managed to finish the thali in less than an hour.

But, this is not the first time Waikar has come up with a unique idea. Earlier, he had arranged a contest that required four people to finish the 8 kg Ravan Thali within 60 minutes and the winner was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,000 without paying the bill of the thali.