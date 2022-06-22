This pic of an Afghan refugee reminds the internet of Amitabh Bachchan

Portrait of an Afghan refugee, taken by Steve McCurry (Image credit: stevemccurryofficial/Instagram)

An Afghan refugee is going viral for the striking resemblance he bears to Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The refugee’s photograph was taken by Steve McCurry in 2017, and has captivated the internet once again after the American photographer re-posted it on Instagram a day ago.

The photo shows Shabuz, a refugee from Afghanistan who now lives in Pakistan. “This portrait of Shabuz, an Afghan refugee living in Pakistan, reminds us of the millions of displaced peoples around the world,” Steve McCurry wrote while sharing the photo on Instagram Tuesday.

The photo shows a bearded man with a turban wrapped around his head.

The post has collected over 600 comments and nearly 78,000 ‘likes’ since being shared.

“Big B’s doppelganger,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Looks so much like Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan,” said another.

A third commenter compared it to Amitabh Bachchan’s look in the 2020 film Gulabo Sitabo, in which the actor sported a long beard with spectacles.

Shabuz’s photo had also gone viral in 2018 when people speculated it could be a leaked shot from the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan.

This is by no means the most famous portrait of an Afghan taken by Steve McCurry. The American photographer is the man behind what is considered the “most recognized photograph" in the history of the National Geographic magazine – his portrait of an “Afghan Girl” taken in 1984.