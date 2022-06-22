English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    This pic of an Afghan refugee reminds the internet of Amitabh Bachchan

    An Afghan refugee is going viral for the striking resemblance he bears to superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 22, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
    Portrait of an Afghan refugee, taken by Steve McCurry (Image credit: stevemccurryofficial/Instagram)

    Portrait of an Afghan refugee, taken by Steve McCurry (Image credit: stevemccurryofficial/Instagram)


    An Afghan refugee is going viral for the striking resemblance he bears to Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The refugee’s photograph was taken by Steve McCurry in 2017, and has captivated the internet once again after the American photographer re-posted it on Instagram a day ago.

    The photo shows Shabuz, a refugee from Afghanistan who now lives in Pakistan. “This portrait of Shabuz, an Afghan refugee living in Pakistan, reminds us of the millions of displaced peoples around the world,” Steve McCurry wrote while sharing the photo on Instagram Tuesday.

    The photo shows a bearded man with a turban wrapped around his head.


    The post has collected over 600 comments and nearly 78,000 ‘likes’ since being shared.

    “Big B’s doppelganger,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Looks so much like Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan,” said another.

    Close

    Related stories

    A third commenter compared it to Amitabh Bachchan’s look in the 2020 film Gulabo Sitabo, in which the actor sported a long beard with spectacles.

    Shabuz’s photo had also gone viral in 2018 when people speculated it could be a leaked shot from the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan.

    This is by no means the most famous portrait of an Afghan taken by Steve McCurry. The American photographer is the man behind what is considered the “most recognized photograph" in the history of the National Geographic magazine – his portrait of an “Afghan Girl” taken in 1984.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Afghanistan #Amitabh Bachchan #Steve McCurry
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 12:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.