you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This passport allows you to visit most countries visa-free; here is India’s score

Find out where India and other major countries ranked in the 2019 Passport Index:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/12

The 2019 Passport Index ranks the most powerful passports among 199 countries on the basis of the UNDP Human Development Index and visa-free scores. In the latest edition of the list, India finished one spot higher than last year, attaining its highest ranking since the inception of the annual list. Find out where India and other major countries ranked in the index:
10 | Bulgaria, Romania and Cyprus | Visa-free score: 158 (Image: Pixabay)
2/12

10 | Bulgaria, Romania and Cyprus | Visa-free score: 158 (Image: Pixabay)
9 | Malaysia | Visa-free score: 159
3/12

9 | Malaysia | Visa-free score: 159
8 | Estonia | Visa-free score: 160 (Image: Pixabay)
4/12

8 | Estonia | Visa-free score: 160 (Image: Pixabay)
7 | Australia, New Zealand, Latvia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovenia | Visa-free score: 161 (Image: Reuters)
5/12

7 | Australia, New Zealand, Latvia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovenia | Visa-free score: 161 (Image: Reuters)
6 | Iceland and Malta | Visa-free score: 162 (Image: Reuters)
6/12

6 | Iceland and Malta | Visa-free score: 162 (Image: Reuters)
5 | Hungary and Czech Republic | Visa-free score: 163 (Image: Goodfreephotos)
7/12

5 | Hungary and Czech Republic | Visa-free score: 163 (Image: Goodfreephotos)
4 | Canada, Ireland, UK, Japan, Switzerland, Portugal, Greece, Austria and Belgium | Visa-free score: 164 (Image: Reuters)
8/12

4 | Canada, Ireland, UK, Japan, Switzerland, Portugal, Greece, Austria and Belgium | Visa-free score: 164 (Image: Reuters)
3 | USA, South Korea, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, Italy, Finland, Luxembourg, Sweden and Denmark | Visa-free score: 165 (Image: Reuters)
9/12

3 | USA, South Korea, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, Italy, Finland, Luxembourg, Sweden and Denmark | Visa-free score: 165 (Image: Reuters)
2 | Germany | Visa-free score: 166 (Image: Reuters)
10/12

2 | Germany | Visa-free score: 166 (Image: Reuters)
1 | United Arab Emirates (UAE) | Visa-free score: 168
11/12

1 | United Arab Emirates (UAE) | Visa-free score: 168
67 | India | Visa-free score: 25
12/12

67 | India | Visa-free score: 25
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 08:19 am

