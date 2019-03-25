This Pakistani advocate has been trying to make the British pay for hanging Bhagat Singh

Observing the 88th year of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev’s martyrdom, Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, a Pakistan-based lawyer, has vowed to make the British government pay heavy sums as compensation to the families of the martyrs.

Qureshi, who also heads the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation (BSMF), plans to make the British government a party in the case he filed in Lahore High Court to reopen a 90-year-old case concerning the murder of then ASP John Saunders in 1928.

Speaking to the media, he discussed his wish to seek huge compensation from Britain for both India and Pakistan over the judicial killing of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23, 1931. They were hanged 11 hours before their scheduled time of execution.

The advocate has also alleged that Bhagat Singh’s name is not even there in the FIR registered in December 1928 at Anarkali police station, Lahore.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, he said, “I will file an amended appeal in the case, which I had filed in March 2013, seeking an apology from the British Prime Minister and the Queen of England to the people of India and Pakistan for hanging the trio."

Justifying his demand, Qureshi said: “If the previous UK Prime Minister David Cameron can visit Jalianwala Bagh and express regret, then why can’t the current PM Theresa May do the same?”

Speaking to Huffington Post, he also discussed the hurdles he has been facing in his quest. Qureshi said the FIR, which was written in Urdu, was registered at 4:30 pm against two unidentified gunmen for murdering John P Saunders and head constable Chanan Singh.

It mentioned that the Saunders’ assailant was “5.5 inch tall, had a small moustache, slim and strong body and wore white trousers (pyjama) and a grey shirt (kurta) along with a small black christi-like-hat”.

Qureshi said: “I went to get a copy of FIR filed in John Saunders case and the police at Anarkali Police station at Lahore asked me to pay a bribe. I refused and filed a compliance petition with Lahore High court. It was only then that a DSP rank officer submitted a sealed copy of the FIR in the high court. The copy was so important that even the judges asked me for a copy of it.”

“We are not debating if Bhagat Singh killed Saunders or not, but the evidence on the basis of which he was hanged. The FIR did not contain his name, over 300 witnesses named in the case were not questioned and he was hanged on the order of registrar of Lahore High Court,” he added.