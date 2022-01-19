MARKET NEWS

This man was the only passenger on an 8-hour international flight

Flight attendants waited on the passenger hand-and-foot, providing him with an “unlimited” supply of airplane snacks, including an entire box of pre-packaged Walkers cookies, and allowing him to put up the armrests and stretch out across an entire row of seats.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST
Screenshots of Kai Forsyth's TikTok video shared on YouTube.

It’s every international traveler’s dream scenario.

Kai Forsyth said that finding himself to be the only person on a British Airways flight was the “weirdest experience,” the Daily Star reported.

Forsyth, from Derbyshire, was headed from London to Orlando, Florida, but was the lone passenger on the plane. He shared his experience on TikTok, where a video of his once-in-a-lifetime trip has gone viral with 312,000 views, reported New York Post.

“The cabin crew said I was the only person on board the flight,” Forsyth says in the clip posted on January 9 as he pans around to an aircraft full of empty seats.

“It was eight hours so I set up a bed,” he said. “Literally the comfiest I’ve ever been on a plane,” he described the scene.

“The flight attendants reminded me that there was more pilots than passengers,” he wrote with a video of a crew member watching a movie with him. “I decided to make friends with one of them,” he continued. “We sat and watched movies for hours and ate unlimited snacks.”

He captioned the video: “@British Airways find this flight attendant. he needs a promotion.”

Still, one aspect of his airliner remained off-limits to the lucky customer: first class.

Airlines are known to run flights regardless of passengers just to hold down a regular route schedule and landing gate — what the industry called “keeping slots warm” — so that even an empty jet takes off on time.

For example, it was recently reported that Lufthansa Group, which owns the German airline by the same name as well as Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Airlines, “will have to carry out 18,000 extra, unnecessary flights just to secure our take-off and landing rights,” their CEO Carsten Spohr said, according to a New York Post report.
Tags: #British Airways #Lufthansa Group #TikTok
first published: Jan 19, 2022 06:49 pm

