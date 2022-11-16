This Maharashtra family has 72 members living under one roof

At a time when the world is moving towards nuclear families, a joint family in Maharashtra has made the news for having 72 members living under the same roof.

The Doijode family in Maharashtra’s Solapur does not order groceries by the gram or kilogram. Instead, 40 to 50 sacks of wheat, rice and pulses are bought together – a year’s worth supply that comes out cheaper than buying retail. At each breakfast, 10 litres of milk is consumed. Vegetables worth anywhere between Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 are eaten at every meal – and the meals that involve meat work out three to four times more expensive.

These details about the enormous family were revealed in a BBC video that is being widely shared online.

The Doijode family has four generations living together in a multi-storey house. This trading family runs several businesses in Solapur.

Naina Doijode, who married into the family, told BBC that she was initially intimidated by its size but everyone helped her settle in.

For the children, growing up in a large family has instilled in them confidence and the ability to speak with anyone – although Aaditi Doijode says her friends are sometimes amused to see so many people staying together.