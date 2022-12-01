This Madurai schoolteacher holds the record for world’s longest ear hair

A retired school headmaster in Madurai, Tamil Nadu holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest ear hair. Anthony Victor has hair sprouting from the centre of his outer ears that measures 18.1 centimetres at its longest point.

As far as world records go, this one would fall in a fairly obscure category – and perhaps that is why it has remained unbeaten for 15 years.

Nobody on record has managed to grow a longer ear hair since 2007, which is when Victor’s record was set. It remains unbeaten 15 years later and has earned the schoolteacher a place in the new Guinness World Record 2023 book.

“India's Anthony Victor, a retired school headmaster, has hair sprouting from the centre of his outer ears that measures 18.1 centimetres (7.12 inches) at its longest point. The record was set in 2007 and remains to this day,” Guinness World Records wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday, sharing pictures of Victor holding his record-breaking hair strand.

Victor’s extraordinarily long hair has earned him the nickname of “ear-haired teacher” by his pupils.

Before Victor, the record for the world’s longest ear hair was held by a man from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. B D Tyagi’s ear hair measured 10.2 cm.