This job in Scotland is offering Rs 4 lakh a month but doesn't have many takers

A job in Scotland is offering candidates Rs 4 lakh a month but it doesn’t seem to have many takers. The vacancy is for five spots and the role is that of an offshore rigger, based in the North Sea off the coast of Aberdeen in Scotland.

The gig is for a period of one to six months at a time, and the perks are great too. There is a holiday pay for the role and is capped at Rs 3,877 per day. There is also one week of sick leaves in the company policy.

If hired, the employee will receive a base salary of Rs 36,000 per day for working 12 hours per day. If the candidate stays at the job for two years and completes 2 shifts of 6-6 months each, then the salary will touch £95,420 (Rs 1 crore).

The firm advertised itself as a big player in the energy market without revealing its exact identity.

Now, what are the requirements for the role that seems quite a deal? The right candidate should have technical and safety training and must include BOSIET (Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training), FOET (Further Offshore Emergency Training), CA-EBS (Compressed Air Emergency Breathing System), and OGUK Medical training, among others. This is quite a list of requirements. The job listing was posted 24 days ago and applications are still being accepted for the positions, but there seem to be very few interested in the role. It could possibly because the requirements don’t match.

Moneycontrol News