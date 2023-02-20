 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

This job in Scotland is offering Rs 4 lakh a month but doesn't have many takers

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

If hired, the employee will receive a base salary of Rs 36,000 per day for working 12 hours per day.

The Scotland oil rig job is an attractive deal but has not got many takers. (Representational image)

A job in Scotland is offering candidates Rs 4 lakh a month but it doesn’t seem to have many takers. The vacancy is for five spots and the role is that of an offshore rigger, based in the North Sea off the coast of Aberdeen in Scotland.

The gig is for a period of one to six months at a time, and the perks are great too. There is a holiday pay for the role and is capped at Rs 3,877 per day. There is also one week of sick leaves in the company policy.

If hired, the employee will receive a base salary of Rs 36,000 per day for working 12 hours per day. If the candidate stays at the job for two years and completes 2 shifts of 6-6 months each, then the salary will touch £95,420 (Rs 1 crore).

The firm advertised itself as a big player in the energy market without revealing its exact identity.