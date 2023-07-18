This Japanese company banned office work after 8pm. Fertility rates and profits went up

Itochu banned office work after 8pm giving a boost to fertility rates. (Representational)

Itochu Corp., one of Japan's leading trading houses, has defied the country's falling birthrate trend by successfully implementing measures to support work-life balance and encourage employees to have children.

Under the leadership of CEO Masahiro Okafuji, Itochu prioritized improving productivity and work-life balance, leading to a remarkable transformation that saw a surge in profit per employee and an unexpected spike in the fertility rate among female employees.

When Masahiro Okafuji took the helm of Itochu in 2010, he had an ambitious vision to enhance the company's competitiveness against bigger rivals in Japan. His unconventional approach focused on banning office work after 8 pm and significantly reducing overtime, except for rare exceptions.

Security guards and human resources staff were instructed to ensure employees left the office on time, with those remaining told to come in early the next day to complete their work and receive extra pay.

The results were impressive, with Itochu witnessing a more than fivefold increase in profit per employee from 2010 to 2021.

"We set out to boost productivity but had no idea it would have an impact on the birthrate," Itochu's executive vice president Fumihiko Kobayashi told Bloomberg.

Low fertility rate in Japan is a “national crisis”, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had said ringing alarm bells. Surpassing Japan's current national rate of about 1.3, the fertility rate among full-time female employees at Itochu nearly doubled, reaching almost two children per employee by March 2022.

Japan's work culture, characterized by gruelling hours and pressure to prioritize work over family life, has contributed to many women leaving the workforce to care for children. After the Covid-19 pandemic, Itochu adopted remote work options, and reduced core office hours from eight to six, allowing employees to leave as early as 3 pm.

Thanks to these initiatives and the establishment of a day-care centre near the office, many female employees at Itochu could return to work after having children, providing them with greater flexibility to juggle their responsibilities.

Some sceptics question whether Itochu's success can be replicated on a broader scale, citing financial constraints faced by individuals with low economic status.