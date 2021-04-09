moneyThe severity of the sell-off across global markets since the start of the calendar is leading many to draw parallels with the financial crisis of 2008.However, Robert Browne, Chief Investment Officer, Northern Trust feels such fears may be unfounded."While areas of concerns have been well noted, China market correction is well known, US, the largest economy in the world, is on a pretty solid footing growing over two percent in future and Federal Reserve will remain accommodative," Browne told moneycontrol.com on the sidelines of CFA Institute's 6th India Investment Conference.About concerns relating to the Chinese economy and markets, Browne felt the volatility could persist for a while."Conditions may worsen before they start getting any better," Browne said, adding, "what really matters is the relationship between India and China over the next 12-18 months."Browne was of the view that even as Chinese economy grappled with its domestic problems, India could be a major beneficiary of the resultant fall in commodity prices."Benefits of the oil are spread across but the pain is concentrated in the energy sector and the oil producing countries such as the middle-east and Russia," he said.