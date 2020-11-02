This is why thousands of women have joined Poland's biggest protests in decades against abortion ban

Over the few days, thousands of people, especially women have marched the streets in several cities of Poland carrying banners and placards, protesting a recent court ruling that restricts Polish women's right to access safe and legal abortions.

Defying strict rules that restrict gatherings to five people during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrators walked through central Warsaw streets carrying black umbrellas, a symbol of abortion rights protests in Poland, and banners that read “I think, I feel, I decide” or “God is a woman”.

The protesters also gathered outside the parliament building, as well as in cities such as Krakow, Lodz, Bydgoszcz, and Wroclaw, according to footage shown by the state's broadcaster TVP.

What was the Polish court’s latest ruling on abortions?

The Constitutional Tribunal on October 22 ruled that abortion due to foetal defects including Down Syndrome was unconstitutional, banning the most common of legal grounds for ending a pregnancy in the largely Catholic country. Following which the city of Warsaw said some 100,000 people took part in one of the largest protest gatherings in years.

After the ruling goes into effect, abortion will only be permissible in Poland in the case of rape, incest, or a threat to the mother’s health and life, which make up for about 2 percent of legal terminations conducted in recent years.

Lawmakers with the ruling Law and Justice party were among those who sought the court’s review. They say they want to ensure fetuses with Down Syndrome are allowed to be born.

“(A provision which) legalises eugenic practices in the field of the right to life of an unborn child and makes the right to life of an unborn child dependent on his or her health ... is inconsistent ... with the constitution,” said Julia Przylebska, Head of the Constitutional Tribunal.

What does this mean for the people of Poland?

Poland already had one of Europe’s most restrictive laws hammered out in 1993 between political and Catholic church leaders. It allowed abortions only in the cases of fetal defects, the risk to the woman’s health, and incest or rape.

An opinion poll conducted for Gazeta Wyborcza, a daily newspaper, concluded that 59 percent of those surveyed disagreed with the change.

"I cannot believe we have to fight for this. Now I feel like we're not in 21st century, and not in Europe. I can't let the government and the church make a decision as important as this for me," said 26-year-old Maja Tobis, an official at the French customs office and an anti-natalist, the Quint reported.

"My point of view on having children is obviously different, but what matters is it has to a woman's decision. I cannot imagine the despair of someone who is forced to take care of a child with congenital birth defects who in all probability will not survive," she added.

According to data from the Polish Ministry of Health, 98 percent of the 1,100 legal abortions carried out in Poland every year are cases of fatal foetal defects, which means the new ruling is a near-complete ban on abortions in the conservative country.

In an effort to ease tensions, President Andrzej Duda proposed legislation on October 30 reintroducing the possibility of terminating a pregnancy due to foetal abnormalities, although only limited to defects that are immediately life-threatening.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pledged lawmakers would proceed with the legislation quickly, but demonstrators were unimpressed.

"This is an attempt to soften the situation for PiS, but no sane person should fall for it," activist and leftist lawmaker Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus told Reuters.

Protests during COVID-19 pandemic

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has warned that the protests will lead to a big jump in new COVID-19 cases. However, according to some immunologists, most protesters have been wearing face masks, keeping distance, and were out in the open, which reduces the risk of infection.

The government has accused demonstrators of risking the lives of the elderly by defying strict pandemic rules against large gatherings. Poland reported a daily record of more than 21,000 new cases of COVID-19 on October 30.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski drew comparisons between the Polish protest and the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality, saying demonstrations across the United States caused an "escalation" of the pandemic.

Public health experts say there has yet to be conclusive evidence of large-scale spread from the US events.

Paulina Zagorska, a protester who travelled all the way to Warsaw to partake in the protests said, "I'm obviously worried about contracting COVID-19, but this fear does not stop me from protesting."

"I think they won't get away with this. If the women don't abolish the government, COVID will," Zagorska said.

(With inputs from agencies)