Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is Shashi Tharoor's advice to a British professor who called idli 'most boring thing in the world'

Idli, which are puffy rice cakes that are a staple South Indian dish, has an entire fan base spread across the globe, cutting across linguistic and other barriers. So naturally, when the British man called idli boring, Shashi Tharoor was quick to give him a piece of his mind.

Moneycontrol News

Food delivery portal Zomato had asked a rather simple question to engage its followers on Twitter: “What is that one dish you could never understand why people like so much?” Edward Anderson, a British professor of History and an expert in India-Britain studies, had replied to this saying: “Idli are the most boring things in the world”, never realising it would break a floodgate of comments from irked Indians and invite a master trolling session from none other than Shashi Tharoor.


Idli, which are puffy rice cakes that are a staple South Indian dish, has an entire fan base spread across the globe, cutting across linguistic and other barriers. So naturally, when the British man called idli boring, Shashi Tharoor was quick to respond to these claims. 

The Congress parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram, who is known for his impeccable English and charismatic Twitter presence, told Professor Edward Anderson: “Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste and refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal.”

He then went on to recommend his favourite way of savouring a plateful of idlis, offering the British professor his tried and true method of having the dish. Tharoor encouraged him to try having idlis and coconut chutney garnished with mustard seeds, red chilli and onion samandi, and molagapodi with melted ghee.


The professor later clarified that although he is not a fan of idli, there are other South Indian dishes he enjoys having, such as dosa and appam.

First Published on Oct 9, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Congress MP Shashi Tharoor #idli #Twitter

