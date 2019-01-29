App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is how Uber's partner company Bell's flying taxi looks like

The company plans to test the flying car by 2020 and start commercial services by 2023

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image source: https://www.bellflight.com
Image source: https://www.bellflight.com
Whatsapp

Ride-hailing service Uber had stated last year in May that the company aims to start air taxi services by 2023. At CES, Uber's partner company Bell Helicopter unveiled their air taxi.

The air taxi was unveiled in Las Vegas by Bell Helicopters and is called as the Bell Nexus. In a statement released by Uber, the company said that the Nexus represents “a major step in its Elevate initiative to create an on-demand Uber Air network”, and shows it is “on track for delivering the world’s first aerial ride-share network in the coming years”.

Uber had only shown a concept of the cabin on the then-unnamed air-taxi. The test model unveiled this year weighs at 600 pounds and is a hybrid-electric vehicle that has a range of 150 miles.

The company plans to test the flying car design — a cross between a helicopter and a giant drone by 2020 and launch the commercial service by 2023.

related news

The Nexus will have space for four passengers and a pilot. Bell stated that Nexus would be designed to fly safely even if one of the fans — used to generate power — gets disabled.

Bell Helicopter partnered with Uber in 2017 when Uber stated its plans to launch a network of city-based flying cars. Bell makes both commercial and military aircraft, according to the company’s website.

Uber plans to launch the Uber Air Service in Dallas-Fort Worth area and Los Angeles by 2023. The company is already working with several aircraft manufacturers that are developing eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft.

Uber is not the first company to work on flying car service. Boeing recently tested its flying car that had vertical test flight for less than a minute.

The company’s Aurora Flight Sciences designed the flying vehicle and tested it in Manassas, Virginia. Boeing stated that the current testing including successful controlled takeoff, hovering and landing.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Bell Helicopter #Flying cars #Uber

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.