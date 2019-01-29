This is how Uber's partner company Bell's flying taxi looks like

Ride-hailing service Uber had stated last year in May that the company aims to start air taxi services by 2023. At CES, Uber's partner company Bell Helicopter unveiled their air taxi.

The air taxi was unveiled in Las Vegas by Bell Helicopters and is called as the Bell Nexus. In a statement released by Uber, the company said that the Nexus represents “a major step in its Elevate initiative to create an on-demand Uber Air network”, and shows it is “on track for delivering the world’s first aerial ride-share network in the coming years”.

Uber had only shown a concept of the cabin on the then-unnamed air-taxi. The test model unveiled this year weighs at 600 pounds and is a hybrid-electric vehicle that has a range of 150 miles.

The company plans to test the flying car design — a cross between a helicopter and a giant drone by 2020 and launch the commercial service by 2023.

The Nexus will have space for four passengers and a pilot. Bell stated that Nexus would be designed to fly safely even if one of the fans — used to generate power — gets disabled.

Bell Helicopter partnered with Uber in 2017 when Uber stated its plans to launch a network of city-based flying cars. Bell makes both commercial and military aircraft, according to the company’s website.

Uber plans to launch the Uber Air Service in Dallas-Fort Worth area and Los Angeles by 2023. The company is already working with several aircraft manufacturers that are developing eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft.

Uber is not the first company to work on flying car service. Boeing recently tested its flying car that had vertical test flight for less than a minute.

The company’s Aurora Flight Sciences designed the flying vehicle and tested it in Manassas, Virginia. Boeing stated that the current testing including successful controlled takeoff, hovering and landing.