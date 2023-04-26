World's most expensive water has gold mixed in it. Its costs..

Water is often considered one of the most essential products for any living being to survive. However, even a product as important as water can prove to be extremely expensive for the average person.

A bottle of "Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani" can cost more than Rs 45 lakh and has been identified as the most expensive water, globally. Guinness World Records recorded the "Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani" as the costliest water, in 2010. It is said that the water is consumed by billionaires, around the world.

A key reason that makes the water so costly is due to its packaging: the 750 ml water is made of 24-carat gold. As per reports, the water has 5 gm of 24-carat gold mixed in it, which adds alkalinity to the water.

Every single bottle of "Acqua di Cristallo" has water that is obtained from three different parts of Earth- one is from a spring in France, second is from a spring from Fiji and third is from glaciers in Iceland. Additionally, it is said that this water has more energy than normal drinking water.

Moneycontrol News