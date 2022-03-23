English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    This is how much Goldman Sachs legal head got as salary in 2021

    Kathryn Ruemmler’s predecessor Karen Seymour had received over $9 million in compensation during her last year (2020) at Goldman Sachs.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
    Kathryn Ruemmler joined Goldman in early 2020 as its global head of regulatory affairs.

    Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs paid its legal chief Kathryn Ruemmler a whopping $17.5 million in total compensation after just one year at the company, the firm disclosed in a proxy statement on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

    Ruemmler received $7.9 million in cash last year, including $1.5 million in base salary and a $6.4 million bonus, the firm said. The company also gave her a stock bonus valued at $9.6 million, a Bloomberg report says.

    Ruemmler’s predecessor Karen Seymour had received over $9 million in compensation during her last year (2020) at Goldman Sachs. In 2019 too, Seymour had received a similar salary (around $8.4 million). That was her first year as the general counsel of the company.

    This ($8.4 million) is almost half of what Ruemmler was paid after just a year at the financial services conglomerate.

    A former White House counsel in the Barack Obama administration, Kathryn Ruemmler took charge as chief legal officer and general counsel after Goldman Sachs admitted to its role in a massive bribery case involving the Malaysian investment fund 1MDB. She had joined Goldman in early 2020 as its global head of regulatory affairs.

    While her pay package is stunning and almost double of her predecessor's, Goldman has shared their rationale behind Ruemmler’s massive paycheck.

    The company cited Ruemmler's “responsibility for executive oversight” of its “1MDB-related mediation program,” as well as her advising on a “variety of legal, reputational, and regulatory matters” reasons behind her hefty pay package.

    Ruemmler handles litigation and enforcement strategy at the firm and also oversees the compliance division and conflicts resolution group. She currently owns Goldman stock valued at roughly $713,000, according to Bloomberg data.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 02:11 pm
