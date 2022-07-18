This Indian origin CEO owns less than 100 personal items

Karthik Ganesh is a CEO and he currently owns 89 personal items. If that comes as a surprise to you, know that for the last 15 years, the board director of EmpiRx Health, a pharmacy benefits management company, has owned less than 100 personal items.

The reason appears to be as simple as its effective--Ganesh told CNBC Make It he’s more productive when he owns less. He believes that the less he owns, the more freedom he has.

Ganesh counts all of his items individually and says that if he had to “pack up all of his stuff tomorrow,” he wouldn’t have much to worry about.

“It’s been incredibly freeing,” Ganesh tells CNBC Make It. “If you’re not attached to things, it gives you greater dispassion, to be able to deal with life, work, family… It gives you the ability to handle things very differently because you’re not clouded.”

This lifestyle also means spending less money and only retaining items that hold value. Ganesh used this minimalism technique in his leadership style as well.

“We don’t put three-year strategic plans in place. We literally have a 10-month plan in place, and we revisit it essentially every month,” he told the publication.

“Disappointment and challenges in life come from the fact that you make a plan, you really hope it’s going to work, you get attached to it. And then when it doesn’t happen, you get discouraged. What if you weren’t attached to it? What if you make a plan and say, I’m going to do everything I possibly can to make this plan happen. But if it doesn’t happen, that’s okay. I’ll go and try something else.”

The "minimalism" approach has allowed Ganesh to “think about strategies that impact people and the company very differently,” and hence, “we are able to enjoy the journey.”

His approach seems to have trickled down to his employees as well as some even send Ganesh photos of their decluttered desks and closets. He said minimalism allowed them to feel "uplifted".

“They reach out and say hey, I feel lighter. I feel looser. It allowed them to feel uplifted. It allowed them to feel like, in the absence of control with everything else around them, they were able to zero in on the things that they can control. And it was huge for them,” Ganesh told the publication.

