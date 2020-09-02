172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|this-idea-of-reality-tv-show-where-billionaires-switch-lives-with-their-lowest-paid-employees-sets-twitter-abuzz-5789361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This Idea of reality TV show where billionaires switch lives with their lowest-paid employees sets Twitter abuzz

As the tweet went viral, many reactions started to pour in. While some claimed that a self-made billionaire won't take much time to double the money and be rich again, others said the idea was not new.

Moneycontrol News

While there have been a lot of shows that detail the life of those who went from ‘rags to riches’, a certain Twitter user has come up with an interesting concept for a new reality show that comes close to the opposite of it. The idea for the show that has got internet obsessed aims to feature billionaires switching lives with their lowest-paid employees.

The user called Eva Marie Luter tweeted, “Okay, hear me out… a reality show where billionaire CEOs have to live off of their lowest-paid employee’s salary for a month.”

As the tweet went viral, many reactions started to pour in. While some claimed that a self-made billionaire won’t take much time to double the money and be rich again, others said that this idea is not new and has been on social media since 2016.

Check out a few reactions here:

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #Billionaires #Twitter

