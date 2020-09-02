This Idea of reality TV show where billionaires switch lives with their lowest-paid employees sets Twitter abuzz

As the tweet went viral, many reactions started to pour in. While some claimed that a self-made billionaire won’t take much time to double the money and be rich again, others said the idea was not new.
While there have been a lot of shows that detail the life of those who went from ‘rags to riches’, a certain Twitter user has come up with an interesting concept for a new reality show that comes close to the opposite of it. The idea for the show that has got internet obsessed aims to feature billionaires switching lives with their lowest-paid employees.
The user called Eva Marie Luter tweeted, “Okay, hear me out… a reality show where billionaire CEOs have to live off of their lowest-paid employee’s salary for a month.”
As the tweet went viral, many reactions started to pour in. While some claimed that a self-made billionaire won’t take much time to double the money and be rich again, others said that this idea is not new and has been on social media since 2016.
I like this idea, someone make this happen pls https://t.co/YhuMWIqhSU
— Dora Alvarez¹²⁷ BLM (@ddominguez127) September 1, 2020
What makes you believe they haven’t done so in their lives? I do get the sentiment though— Lyndon Wood (@Lyndonx) September 1, 2020
That’s an excellent idea. It would be transformative for them and probably for the audience too.
— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 31, 2020
While getting paid to participate https://t.co/EVoV75Ns2G— Isse (@isse_20) September 1, 2020
People tweet this and seriously act like it hasn’t been tweeted word for word since 2016 a million times https://t.co/HjGWuJkEZc
— lorenzo hate account (@reeceedmonds_) September 1, 2020
The twist: they have unpaid interns. https://t.co/RKMwRXggVI— Augh, my eye! (@AughMy) September 1, 2020