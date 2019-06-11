This Hyderabad cop spreads awareness about crime prevention through his songs on YouTube

A Hyderabad traffic Police officer has resorted to a unique way of capturing the attention of the youth towards crime prevention and awareness about law and order.

A Nagamallu, on realising that millennials with their short attention spans will pay more attention to content that seems captivating, as compared to regular advisories issued via the usual text and visual format, began composing songs to spread awareness on various pressing social issues.

As per a report by The Tribune, Nagamallu has been doing it for the past seven years now and he strongly believes that music is a potent medium and can come in handy to spread awareness among the masses, especially the younger generation.

The right kind of music can help draw attention and ensure that the messages being conveyed have the desired effect on the masses, he added.

Speaking to the media, the cop said that he has already written at least twenty songs. He added that he relies heavily on various social media platforms for his compositions to go viral.

Every time he is done composing a song, he uploads them on YouTube, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

Here is a song he had composed to campaign against a surge in student suicides:

Nagamallu composes these songs with just one aim -- the greater good of people. He hopes his songs will one day help educate fellow countrymen about the various types of crimes, law and order among others.

He said: “I have been doing this since 2012. The present generation is attracted to entertainment; therefore, I thought this was the best way to create awareness.”

He hopes to reach out to more and more people in the future and educate the entire country about various types of crime through his music.