English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    This hotel has a waiting time of 4 years, crowned the hardest restaurant to book a table in

    Identified as The Bank Tavern pub-located in Bristol-the hotel has a waiting list of four years to book a table to have the Sunday roast at the restaurant, as per data published by payment service Dojo.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
    The Bank Tavern

    A few days ago, a Twitter user posted how she had the chance to have the Sunday lunch at The Bank Tavern after waiting for close to four years.(Photo credit: instagram.com/thebanktavern).

    A hotel in the United Kingdom earned the title of the hardest restaurant in the world to get a table in. Identified as The Bank Tavern pub-located in Bristol-the restaurant has a waiting time of four years to book a table to have the Sunday roast, as per data published by payment service Dojo.

    The meal is the most popular item in the menu and serves masoor dal pakoras, Greek squid balls and maple siracha glazed pork belly with apple slaw, in starters.

    The desserts include gooseberry sponge, blueberries, strawberry and white chocolate pavlova, raspberry yogurt panna cotta and limoncello tart. The menu also has rosemary roasted leg of lamb,  vegetable and lentil loaf and honey. The cost of the two-course and three-course meals at the restaurant are Rs 2309.51 and Rs 2,835.60, respectively.


    A few days ago, a Twitter user posted how she had the chance to have the Sunday lunch at the restaurant after waiting for close to four years.


    The restaurant replied to the post on their Instagram page and praised the user's dedication.







    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by The Bank Tavern (@thebanktavern)


    The Bank Tavern pub, however, is not the only restuarant with a long waiting period. The Damon Baehrel hotel in New York has a waiting time of one year while other hotels such as La Mesita de Almanza in Argentina has a waiting time of 6 months.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 03:59 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!