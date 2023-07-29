This hotel has a waiting time of 4 years, crowned the hardest restaurant to book a table in

A few days ago, a Twitter user posted how she had the chance to have the Sunday lunch at The Bank Tavern after waiting for close to four years.(Photo credit: instagram.com/thebanktavern).

A hotel in the United Kingdom earned the title of the hardest restaurant in the world to get a table in. Identified as The Bank Tavern pub-located in Bristol-the restaurant has a waiting time of four years to book a table to have the Sunday roast, as per data published by payment service Dojo.

The meal is the most popular item in the menu and serves masoor dal pakoras, Greek squid balls and maple siracha glazed pork belly with apple slaw, in starters.

The desserts include gooseberry sponge, blueberries, strawberry and white chocolate pavlova, raspberry yogurt panna cotta and limoncello tart. The menu also has rosemary roasted leg of lamb, vegetable and lentil loaf and honey. The cost of the two-course and three-course meals at the restaurant are Rs 2309.51 and Rs 2,835.60, respectively.

A few days ago, a Twitter user posted how she had the chance to have the Sunday lunch at the restaurant after waiting for close to four years.



Here we are @banktavern Bristol for a Sunday lunch I booked 3.5 years ago. Just a casual 230 mile round trip for a roast dinner… pic.twitter.com/fCbKparMh2

— Amber Boardman (@AmberB523) July 23, 2023

The restaurant replied to the post on their Instagram page and praised the user's dedication.

The Bank Tavern pub, however, is not the only restuarant with a long waiting period. The Damon Baehrel hotel in New York has a waiting time of one year while other hotels such as La Mesita de Almanza in Argentina has a waiting time of 6 months.