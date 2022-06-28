This feature, spotted inside men’s washroom at Bengaluru airport, wins Twitter’s approval

The Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru has much to recommend it – but one feature in particular has captured Twitter’s attention recently.

A Twitter user on Monday shared a picture of the diaper changing station that is located inside the men’s washroom at Bengaluru airport. Sukhada, the Twitter user who shared the photo, hailed it as a step in the direction of gender equality and a laudable move by authorities.

“Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru – a diaper change station,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her post is steadily going viral with over 1,400 retweets and hundreds of comments on the microblogging platform. Reactions to the post were largely positive as many praised the Bengaluru airport authorities for installing a diaper changing station inside the men’s washroom.

“I see this in most international airports! But good to see India gradually joining gender role parity construct,” wrote one Twitter user.

“This should be the norm everywhere rather than the exception,” another opined, while a third Twitter user praised it as “lovely.”

Some also shared other examples of useful features, spotted across the country, including a diaper changing station for senior citizens inside the washroom of a food court along the Mumbai-Pune expressway.



The Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru was recently awarded the title of best regional airport in India and South Asia title in the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards.