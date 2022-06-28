This feature, spotted inside men’s washroom at Bengaluru airport, wins Twitter’s approval

A sign identifying the diaper changing station located inside the men's washroom at Bengaluru airport. (Image credit: appadappajappa/Twitter)

The Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru has much to recommend it – but one feature in particular has captured Twitter’s attention recently.

A Twitter user on Monday shared a picture of the diaper changing station that is located inside the men’s washroom at Bengaluru airport. Sukhada, the Twitter user who shared the photo, hailed it as a step in the direction of gender equality and a laudable move by authorities.

“Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru – a diaper change station,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her post is steadily going viral with over 1,400 retweets and hundreds of comments on the microblogging platform. Reactions to the post were largely positive as many praised the Bengaluru airport authorities for installing a diaper changing station inside the men’s washroom.

“I see this in most international airports! But good to see India gradually joining gender role parity construct,” wrote one Twitter user.

“This should be the norm everywhere rather than the exception,” another opined, while a third Twitter user praised it as “lovely.”

Some also shared other examples of useful features, spotted across the country, including a diaper changing station for senior citizens inside the washroom of a food court along the Mumbai-Pune expressway.



This is next to the rather clean loo in the Foodcourt in the Mumbai Pune Expressway. Beat this ! pic.twitter.com/O1UnBZQZ8j — Vasudevan Srinivasan (@VaasuSrinivasan) June 27, 2022





Yes, and they were very well maintained too! This is from earlier this year, when my boy could still fit on that changing table (unwilling to face that fact that he's growing up!) pic.twitter.com/9SmPlvumdC

— Arjun Sharma (@supersharma) June 27, 2022



Saw it at @Rcitymall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai and used it too.

Was so glad.. — Chintan Vora (@theunsocialguy) June 27, 2022



The Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru was recently awarded the title of best regional airport in India and South Asia title in the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards.