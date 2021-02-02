This dancer's aerobic video gives the internet a look into the Myanmar coup

As Myanmar continues to see tensions rise in the midst of a coup, one dancer seems to have caught the world's eye.

This dancer, now reported as Khing Hnin Wai, appears to continue her workout in a now-viral video, as black SUVs drive up to a security checkpoint on the road leading to the Assembly of the Union complex behind her.

In the video, it appears as though the dancer has no awareness of the ongoing situation around her.

Khing Hnin Wai posts once again at 3 a.m. to set the record straight. The dancer says that she has previously filmed in different locations and that this video is real.

“Before I heard the news [of the coup] in the morning, the video I made for the aerobic dance competition has become an unforgettable memory," she said.

The dancer also commented on the timeliness of the trucks moving with the rhythm of the music.

The internet, of course, has since made its own versions of this video. Reddit users have already Photoshopped the dancer in front of other historical moments, including the Hindenberg disaster and the more recent storming of the US Capitol.

The Myanmar military's seizure of power on February 1 follows weeks of tensions with civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government.

Suu Kyi and other top civilian leaders were taken into custody by soldiers on the same day as the first new parliamentary session was due to be held since a national election last November.

Meanwhile, Suu Kyi had issued a pre-emptive call for people to reject any military takeover before she was detained on Monday, her party said.