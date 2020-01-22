This dance video of an Indian Army soldier is going viral

The video posted by Twitter user Uma Arya shows the soldier breakdancing to the “Challa” song from the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike.
A video of an Indian Army soldier who managed to find a moment of relief amid his duties to dance posted on Twitter has gone viral. The army soldier was seen dancing to the beats of an upbeat song from a recent Vicky Kaushal film.
The video posted by Twitter user Uma Arya shows the soldier breakdancing to the “Challa” song from the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. He could be seen dancing alone and definitely seemed to not care about anybody else.The tweet was captioned, "Watch: Indian Army soldier dance to his glory somewhere in Kargil. Jai Hind Jai Bharat” which quickly gathered traction and received over two thousand retweets and 10 thousand likes.
Watch: Indian Army soldier dance to his glory somewhere in Kargil.
Jai Hind Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/IjEw8O1RbX
— UMA ARYA (@UMANUJ) January 20, 2020
As expected his moves were widely appreciated by Twitter users who showered comments like, “This is going to be the best video that I would watch today on the internet, Salute Jai Hind.” By Twitter user Pankaj Tiwari.
This is going to be the best video that I would watch today on the internet , Salute Jai Hind— Pankaj Tiwari (@ThePankajTiwari) January 21, 2020
They're definitely source of learning whatever difficult situation in life maybe one must enjoy the life in every circumstances
— Gagan Kapoor (@gagankapoor1969) January 21, 2020
His moves can help him escape bullets too— Siddharth Mehta (@sidnokid) January 21, 2020
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Jai Hind Jai Bharath. Forgetting all the worries and dancing in that harsh conditions that too with those heavy boots and dress is really great.
— Yes. Ar. Kumar (@srkumar1008) January 21, 2020