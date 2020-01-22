App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This dance video of an Indian Army soldier is going viral

The video posted by Twitter user Uma Arya shows the soldier breakdancing to the “Challa” song from the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Army soldiers display their war skills during the parade at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
A video of an Indian Army soldier who managed to find a moment of relief amid his duties to dance posted on Twitter has gone viral. The army soldier was seen dancing to the beats of an upbeat song from a recent Vicky Kaushal film.

The video posted by Twitter user Uma Arya shows the soldier breakdancing to the “Challa” song from the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. He could be seen dancing alone and definitely seemed to not care about anybody else.

The tweet was captioned, "Watch: Indian Army soldier dance to his glory somewhere in Kargil. Jai Hind Jai Bharat” which quickly gathered traction and received over two thousand retweets and 10 thousand likes.

As expected his moves were widely appreciated by Twitter users who showered comments like, “This is going to be the best video that I would watch today on the internet, Salute Jai Hind.” By Twitter user Pankaj Tiwari.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 01:13 pm

tags #Indian Army #trends #Vicky Kaushal

