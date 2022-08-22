English
    This country made it to the top of Anand Mahindra's vacation destination wish-list

    Thanks to a song, Anand Mahindra said the island Caribbean nation near Venezuela had made it to the top of his vacation destination wish-list.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

    Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra


    Anand Mahindra, who often shares his Monday motivation with his Twitter followers, shared a tweet today which by his words, wasn't the usual "#MondayMotivation type of reflection".

    The industrialist tweeted a video of mash up of Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi's classic Deewana Hua Badal and Kishore Kumar, Usha Khanna's Pal Bhar Ke Liye by Trinidad artists Raymond and Dilenadan.

    Titled Nack Ah Ting, the 2021 number has caught Anand Mahindra's fancy and thanks to the song, he said the island Caribbean nation near Venezuela had made it to the top of his vacation destination wish-list.

    "This isn’t the usual, #MondayMotivation type of reflection. But I think it guarantees an upbeat start to the week! And Trinidad goes to the top of my vacation destination wish-list," the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted.

    Responding to Mahindra's tweet, Twitter user Satyajit Sahu

    (@satyajits) said, "Lovely! Sometimes I wonder which is a bigger export of India, IT or Bollywood!"

    Another user Nitin Terdalkar (@maverick369) commented, "Superb mix and match of the very famous reggae music from the West Indies the land of silver sand, clean beaches, hip hop and rap with mind blowing old Hindi songs. Simply superb."

