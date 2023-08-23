This country jailed a real estate agent, shut his company for selling an apartment to a dog

The couple had no heirs and they wanted to sell the apartment to the dog. (Representational)

Iranian authorities have arrested the head of a prominent real estate agency after a video went viral showing an apartment being sold to an unexpected buyer - a dog. The footage, which has been circulating widely over the weekend, depicts an Iranian couple signing a property transfer contract with their furry companion, named Chester. The incident has ignited a fervent debate about legal and moral boundaries, pitting pet ownership against deeply ingrained cultural beliefs.

The surreal scene captured in the video reveals a small, white canine engaging in a pivotal transaction. With the assistance of a woman, Chester places its paws on an ink pad before imprinting them on the contract, effectively sealing the deal.

In a surprising revelation, the woman in the video discloses, "The couple had no heirs and they wanted to sell the apartment to the dog."



While there is no explicit law in Iran that prohibits dog ownership, the prevailing cultural norms and religious convictions have led to a perception that dogs are ritually unclean.

Many Islamic countries hold similar beliefs, discouraging the keeping of dogs as pets. Conservative religious leaders have consistently advised against such practices.

The Iranian Students’ News Agency reported on Sunday that the police have initiated an official investigation into the matter. The head of the real estate agency in question was apprehended, and the firm was subsequently shut down.

Deputy prosecutor general Reza Tabar expressed his concerns, stating that the sale of the apartment to a dog seeks to "normalise the violation of the society’s moral values" and stands on "no legal basis."

In recent years, a growing number of Iranians, particularly in the upper and middle classes, have embraced the international trend of pet ownership. This often translates to adopting dogs and cats as cherished members of their households.

(With AFP inputs)