    This company took its entire team on a 2-week, all expenses paid trip to Bali

    Sydney-based advertising firm Soup Agency took employees on a two-week trip to Bali, Indonesia.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
    One Australian firm took its entire team on a 2-week Bali trip (Screengrabs from a video shared on Instagram by @soup_agency)

    One Australian company has become the envy corporate employees worldwide after taking its entire team on a two-week, all expenses paid trip to Bali. Sydney-based advertising firm Soup Agency decided to swap Zoom meetings for Indonesian sunshine and poolside cocktails when it flew its team to a luxury villa in Ubud, Bali, back in May.

    A video shared on the company’s Instagram account shows that employees took part in team-bonding activities like hiking, snorkelling, swimming and quad biking.

    “A wrap up of Bali - first working holiday as a team,” read the caption of the video compilation.


    Katya Vakulenko, Managing Director at Soup, told Daily Mail that the 14-day work trip to Bali was a great team-building experience.

    “'I think it's important for workplaces to all work together as a team, both inside and outside of working hours,” she said. “Covid-19 taught us that there are new ways of working and essentially, we can work from anywhere. So we decided to really take that to the next level.”

    Despite the fact that it was a working trip and enabled employees from different departments to work together for the first time ever, the company’s Digital Marketing Executive, Kumi Ho, said that productivity remained high.

    “Having the whole agency work, interact, and collaborate was refreshing. It was definitely an experience in life that I won't forget,” Ho said.

    Soup Agency plans to do a repeat of this work holiday in Europe next time.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Australia #Bali
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 10:16 am
