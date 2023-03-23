This company offers over Rs 40,000 for human excreta. That's Rs 1.5 crore a year

Yes, you read that right. A company operating in the US and Canada is offering $500 (about Rs 41,000) to "stool donors". Human Microbes encourages multiple "donations" and is open to accepting poop samples from across the world. "If you’re having a bowel movement every day it can total $180,000 per year," the company's website states. That's about Rs 1.5 crore one can earn only by pooping!

What's more? If the money isn't good enough for you, you can set your own price, the company stated in its website.

Does it sound too good to be true? Well, there is a questionnaire that you have to fill, followed by an interview and some tests -- all paid by the company -- before you can start minting money.

The company also pre-pays the donors once they make the cut. The donors will then have to send the precious cargo via dry ice shipping. What's more, if this source of income isn't something you'd like to brag about, Human Microbes also assures to keep the donors anonymous. "By default, we also keep donors completely anonymous from recipients, in order to maintain your privacy," the company states in its website.

What does the company do with the poop? Human Microbes aims to find the fewer than 0.1 percent of people who have the host-native microbes that get passed down generationally and connect them with doctors, researchers, hospitals, clinical trials, and individuals. In simple words, the company is looking for the few people whose poop have these microbes which are useful for research purposes so that they can connect these "high quality stool donors" with researchers.

Rural PPP hospitals: Private operators want govt help with operational costs, permission to fix fee "Chronic disease and general poor health have been drastically increasing over the past decades to the point where the vast majority of the population is now extremely unhealthy," the company stated. "It is an exponentially worsening crisis with each generation, in large part due to the loss of our host-native microbes that get passed down generationally. Recent microbiome research discoveries have given hope of addressing these major problems. But in order to do so, we need the tiny 0.1 percent of people who are still healthy enough to qualify as a high quality stool donor to sign up and start donating their stool." Read more: Will 2023 be the year of the microbes?

