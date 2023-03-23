 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This company offers over Rs 40,000 for human excreta. That's Rs 1.5 crore a year

Ankita Sengupta
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

What's more? If the money isn't good enough for you, you can set your own price. And no, this is not a joke.

The company is accepting donors from anywhere in the world where they have access to dry ice. (Representational image)

Yes, you read that right. A company operating in the US and Canada is offering $500 (about Rs 41,000) to "stool donors". Human Microbes encourages multiple "donations" and is open to accepting poop samples from across the world. "If you’re having a bowel movement every day it can total $180,000 per year," the company's website states. That's about Rs 1.5 crore one can earn only by pooping!

What's more? If the money isn't good enough for you, you can set your own price, the company stated in its website.

Does it sound too good to be true? Well, there is a questionnaire that you have to fill, followed by an interview and some tests -- all paid by the company -- before you can start minting money.

The company also pre-pays the donors once they make the cut. The donors will then have to send the precious cargo via dry ice shipping. What's more, if this source of income isn't something you'd like to brag about, Human Microbes also assures to keep the donors anonymous. "By default, we also keep donors completely anonymous from recipients, in order to maintain your privacy," the company states in its website.