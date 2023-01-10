This company is rewarding employees with 4 years’ salary as bonus

A Taiwanese shipping firm is celebrating a stellar year by handing out massive performance bonuses to employees. Evergreen Marine Corp. has given year-end bonuses equal to 50 months' salary, or more than four years' pay, on average, according to a Bloomberg report.

A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the size of the bonus depends on an employee’s job grade and function. The massive bonuses are only applicable to Taiwan-based contracts, the source added.

Evergreen Marine gained internet infamy in 2021 when a ship it operated got stuck in the Suez Canal. The super tanker ‘Ever Given’ became wedged diagonally across the canal during a sandstorm, disrupting trade flows for nearly a week.

But Evergreen Marine has benefitted from a pandemic-era shipping boom over the past two years. The firm is expected to earn $20.7 billion in revenue in 2022 – nearly triple its 2020 sales.

Taipei's Economic Daily News reported that some of its Taiwan-based employees received more than $65,000 as bonus on December 31.

The outsized bonuses have left Evergreen Marine staff in Shanghai fuming. Shanghai-based staff received bonuses only worth five to eight times their monthly salary, according to local media.