English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    This company is hiring people with 'exceptional sleeping ability' to nap in their stores

    The company stated that successful candidates will be allowed to wear pajamas to work, have access to free company products, and will have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
    The ideal candidate must have

    The ideal candidate must have "desire to sleep as much as possible," and of course, the "ability to sleep through anything, the company stated. (Representative image)


    A US mattress brand is looking for people with "exceptional sleeping ability" who will have to "in our stores, and in unexpected settings out in the world," the company stated in its job posting.

    The New York-based company Casper is hiring "Casper Sleepers" who will also have to create content for social media regarding their experience as a professional sleeper.

    Listing the requirements in the ideal candidate, the company said that they should have an "exceptional sleeping ability," a "desire to sleep as much as possible," and of course, the "ability to sleep through anything". The candidate must also have "a passion for sharing and talking about all things sleep."

    Casper stated that successful candidates will be allowed to wear pajamas to work, have access to free company products, and will have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

    Interested candidates are encouraged to show off their sleeping skills on TikTok as part of their application, the company stated.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to the listing, the last date to apply for the job is August 11.

    In a similar announcement of what appears to be a dream job for many, a position had opened up in Antarctica in April which required employees to count penguins.  A UK-based charitable trust was hiring staff for its post office and museum where employees will spend five months on an Antarctic island.

    For a better idea of what the job may involve, Vicky Inglis, one of the station's previous postmasters told CBC that part of his job was to count the penguins, their eggs and other wildlife for a long-running population monitoring programme for the British Antarctic Survey.

    Inglis added that the job is an opportunity of a lifetime -- though not for the faint of heart.

    Read more: Counting sheep will make you sleep
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Casper Sleepers #mattress #New York #sleep
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 02:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.