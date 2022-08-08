This company is hiring people with 'exceptional sleeping ability' to nap in their stores

The ideal candidate must have "desire to sleep as much as possible," and of course, the "ability to sleep through anything, the company stated. (Representative image)

A US mattress brand is looking for people with "exceptional sleeping ability" who will have to "in our stores, and in unexpected settings out in the world," the company stated in its job posting.

The New York-based company Casper is hiring "Casper Sleepers" who will also have to create content for social media regarding their experience as a professional sleeper.

Listing the requirements in the ideal candidate, the company said that they should have an "exceptional sleeping ability," a "desire to sleep as much as possible," and of course, the "ability to sleep through anything". The candidate must also have "a passion for sharing and talking about all things sleep."

Casper stated that successful candidates will be allowed to wear pajamas to work, have access to free company products, and will have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

Interested candidates are encouraged to show off their sleeping skills on TikTok as part of their application, the company stated.

According to the listing, the last date to apply for the job is August 11.

In a similar announcement of what appears to be a dream job for many, a position had opened up in Antarctica in April which required employees to count penguins. A UK-based charitable trust was hiring staff for its post office and museum where employees will spend five months on an Antarctic island.

For a better idea of what the job may involve, Vicky Inglis, one of the station's previous postmasters told CBC that part of his job was to count the penguins, their eggs and other wildlife for a long-running population monitoring programme for the British Antarctic Survey.

Inglis added that the job is an opportunity of a lifetime -- though not for the faint of heart.