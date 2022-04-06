This company gave Rs 74,000 to every employee to beat fuel price hike, inflation

A British company recently gave £750 (Rs. 74,091) to every employee to help them deal with rising costs of essentials such as fuel and electricity.

Over 60 employees at Emerys Timber and Builders Merchants are getting paid the amount. The company’s managing director paid the money out of his own pocket, costing him a total of nearly £45,000 (Rs. 44.46 lakh), LADbible reported.

“Due to rising costs of fuel/petrol and electricity/gas, we have decided to pay £750 to every Emerys employee. We hope this goes a long way to help our team during an unsettled financial time. Much like a family, Emerys takes care of each other during difficult times!” the company tweeted.

"With everybody struggling we just thought we want to share some of that good fortune with the staff. They weren’t expecting it and they were overjoyed,” James Hipkins, the 51-year-old managing director and the father of three told The Sun.

Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acknowledged that his government would have to do more to help Britons struggling with rocketing costs as the government forecast that UK inflation would reach a 40-year high by the end of 2022.

Countries worldwide are battling surging inflation fuelled by rocketing commodity prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine and after countries reopened their economies from pandemic lockdowns.

In India, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre on Wednesday in the 14th round of increase over the last 16 days. The latest hike takes the total increase in the cost of fuel to Rs 10.