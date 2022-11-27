 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This company fired its employees while they were sleeping

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 27, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

Thes layoffs come amid a larger trend of job cuts at big tech.

Just days before Thanksgiving, all employees of an American furniture company got a jolting message: that they were being sacked immediately.

Drivers out on the road for deliveries were told to return to home, WLBT, an affiliate of NBC, reported.

Others were asleep when they got the message, since it was just before midnight on Monday, The Guardian reported.

“At the instruction of the board of directors … we regret to inform you that due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to make the difficult decision to terminate the employment of all its employees, effective immediately,” United Furniture Industries told its staff of nearly 2,700, the New York Post reported.

Reports say debt had been piling on the company.

Employees are furious. Even families who worked with it for generations were not spared, news website FreightWaves reported.