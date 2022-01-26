This city is no. 1 in the world for places that take the most gym selfies

Boxer Teofimo Lopez works out at a gym in Las Vegas. The city ranked 12 in the list of top 25 global gym selfie cities.

Beating cities like Dubai, Las Vegas, Canberra and Chicago, southern Spain's Marbella has topped the list of snap-happy fitness enthusiasts.

In a recent survey, the city scored 68.3 - making its gyms the most photographed in the world. With over 9,000 hashtags and a population of just 134,000, the sunny coastal city of Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol ranks as the number one gym selfie hotspot of the globe with the highest score in the rankings by SportsShoes.com.

This is no surprise considering the city is home to around 4,350 health clubs; which includes two popular and "Instagrammable" spots, the M13 Gym and the Real Club Padel Marbella, where gym users (and even celebrity fitness influencers) love to document their workouts.

The rankings were decided after evaluating the number of Instagram posts for gyms in over 500 cities around the world against each city’s population, to reveal which residents take the most photos while they work out.

Dubai ranked second with a score of 67.8 points. The UAE city has a population of almost 3 million, and just under 200,000 gym hashtags on Instagram, cements it as its own gym selfie hotspot.

The rank is not unexpected given the city’s commitment to fitness, where residents take part in an annual fitness challenge involving 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.

Meanwhile, two Indian cities have made it to the list of the 10 Asian cities that take the most gym selfies. Mumbai and Delhi have ranked 7th and 8th, while two UAE cities -- Dubai and Abu Dhabi -- have topped it.

