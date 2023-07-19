This Chinese real estate company lost $81 billion amid property crisis

Shares of the company, which was once China's top-selling property developer, have been suspended from trading since March 2022.

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has revealed that it lost $81 billion in 2021 and 2022 due to the ongoing property crisis. In its long overdue earnings to investors in Hong Kong, the company stated it has been struggling with an estimated debt of $300 billion as its revenue fell by more than half in the two years, BBC reported.

In filings to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Evergrande said they suffered losses due to a number of reasons, including the falling value of properties and other assets as well as higher borrowing costs. Shares of the company, which was once China's top-selling property developer, have been suspended from trading since March 2022.

China's real estate industry was rocked after the country introduced new rules in 2020 to control the amount big real estate firms could borrow. In 2021, Evergrande missed an important deadline and failed to repay interest on around $1.2 billion of international loans.

Its financial problems have rippled through the country's property industry, with a series of other developers defaulting on their debts and leaving unfinished building projects across the country.

In related news, last year, the real estate crisis resulted in a drastic fall in wealth of Yang Huiyan, who was Asia’s wealthiest woman. Amid the crisis, her fortune fell from nearly $24 billion to $11 billion. She was replaced by India's Savitri Jindal as the richest woman on the continent. Huiyan, 41, controls China’s largest real estate developer Country Garden Holdings.

In 2022, the company reported a 96 percent drop in profits, blaming a "severe depression" in the country's realty sector in which "only the fittest can survive".

Unlike its peers, Country Garden focuses on the lower end of the market, making it more vulnerable to weakening demand from homebuyers during a slowdown. Many of its customers are migrant workers who are finding it harder to upgrade residences as incomes dwindle and job security worsens, The Guardian reported.

