This Chinese man wants to keep his $29.9 million lottery win a secret from his family

A Chinese man disguised himself in a costume to collect his lottery win of 219 million yuan ($29.9 million) and plans to keep his jackpot a secret from his family due to fears that the money will make them lazy.

The man, identified only as Mr. Li, dressed up in a bright yellow costume covering him from head to toe when he went to collect his win at the lottery office in Nanning, in the southern region of Guangxi in China. He posed for photographs, not revealing his identity, so that his family could not know about his win.

“I didn’t tell my wife and child, for fear that they would be too complacent and would not work or work hard in the future,” the man told a local newspaper, Bloomberg reported.

The bizarre yet logical reasoning of the man has gone viral with people divided on the matter. He has donated 5 million yuan to charity so far and reportedly has not decided on what to do with the rest of the earnings.

The man’s winning numbers of the lottery are 2, 15, 19, 26, 27, 29 and 2, which he had been playing for years, Bloomberg reported.

The Chinese government runs lotteries to raise money for welfare and sports.