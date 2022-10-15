English
    This chai shop charges double if customers fail politeness test

    At the Chaii Stop café in Preston, UK, rude customers shell out almost double for a drink.

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    October 15, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
    At Chaii Stop in Preston, customers pay almost double for rudeness (Image credit: @chaiistop/Facebook)

    At Chaii Stop in Preston, customers pay almost double for rudeness (Image credit: @chaiistop/Facebook)


    Customers at one British café are learning that it pays to be polite. At the Chaii Stop café in Preston, UK, rude customers shell out almost double for a drink.

    According to Ladbible, asking for a “desi chai” at Chaii Stop will set customers back by 5 pounds. Asking for a “desi chai, please,” however, will instantly bring the price down to 3 pounds.

    And if the customers were to approach the employee and greet them first, the cost of the beverage will go down further. So, saying “Hello, desi chai please,” will ensure the drink costs 1.90 pounds.

    Café owner Usman Hussain, 29, says the unusual pricing is an effort to remind people of the importance of good manners.

    “I think it's a nice reminder to use your manners, because unfortunately sometimes we do need reminding,” says Hussain.

    “We've never struggled with rude customers but since having the sign people are definitely coming in more open and having a laugh with us.”

    Hussain has set up a sign at his coffee shop as a polite reminder to his customers to be more respectful.

    “If a customer doesn’t use their manners I point to the sign, and they immediately ask again more politely,” the café owner explained.

    “A lot of people can be quite rude in the mornings while they're waking up but when they see the sign it makes them think,” he added.
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 07:38 pm
