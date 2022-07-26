This CEO was suspended for flaunting luxury lifestyle while his employees remained unpaid

The CEO of a Goldman Sachs-backed company has been suspended for flaunting his wealthy lifestyle for months while his employees remained unpaid.

Employees of tech startup Slync were informed on Monday that co-founder, Chaiman and CEO Chris Kirchner has been suspended from his role, Forbes reported.

Kirchner allegedly flew around the world on his private jet to participate in exclusive golf tournaments, discuss buying an English football team, and meet celebrities while his employees were going on almost two months without getting their salaries paid.

He was also accused of buying a black Ferrari Superfast 812, which retails for between $300,000 and $500,000 (around Rs 2.3 crore to Rs 4 crore) the same month Slync secured a Rs 3.1 crore loan from the US government aimed at businesses struggling to pay salaries as a result of the Covid pandemic.

“I can’t even articulate it,” a current employee told Forbes. “He’s jetting around, playing on team Slync with our name, on the company’s dime.”

Kirchner's suspension follows a week after reports of his high-flying lifestyle were made public.

Speaking to the publication about Kirchner's suspension, Burt White, vice president of sales, marketing and customer success, said, “We don’t comment on people who are still with us, whether they are suspended or not. That’s all we can say at this point... Slync’s got a great future. With Chris, it is what is, but I can’t talk about current employees.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Goldman Sachs Mary Athridge told the publication, "Kirchner has been suspended as CEO until further notice. We take our responsibility as board members and investors very seriously, as we’ve always done.”

According to the Forbes report, Goldman Sachs will be providing more capital to the company to resolve its payroll issue.

The publication also stated that Kirchner had allegedly made financial misrepresentations to Slync’s board, and sacked executives who had raised concerns about a lack of financial transparency at the startup. The report also added that the board seemingly took no action when these executives were fired.

