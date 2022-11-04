This CEO hired a bright engineer from Mumbai, but came to regret his decision when…

Keeping your employees satisfied while giving them opportunities to grow within the organisation is one of the primary duties of a manager. For someone in a managerial position, it is also important to hold onto your best employees – but that can backfire in surprising ways, as Dharmesh Arora, regional CEO for Asia Pacific at German manufacturer Schaeffler, learned the hard way.

Appearing on CNBC Make It, Arora spoke about keeping employees happy and the lessons he learned from being a manager.

In his first managerial stint as a supply chain manager at General Motors, Arora says he hired a “bright engineer” from a prestigious college in Mumbai.

The engineer helped him fix “some of the perennial demand management and supply chain challenges we had in our systems,” Arora recalled. But when he asked his manager for an opportunity to work in the company’s sales team in order to gain more experience and skills, Arora was reluctant to let go of him.

“I didn’t let him,” said Arora – and soon came to regret his decision when the bright employee quit within two months.

“Within two months, he quit the company [to] work for a competitor. I had learned my lesson,” he said.

“We as managers, as leaders, are to empower and enable the best in our team members,” Arora said. “When they outgrow what they’re doing, let them go and try their hand at something that they aspire to do. Better still, help them see what more they are able to do.”