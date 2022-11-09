This CEO has a question for his interviewees but if they answer it, that's a red flag

The CEO of JKR windows doesn't want you to answer this interview question. (Representative image)

A CEO has a question that he asks interviewees knowing that they won’t be able to answer it. But there is a catch. If they try to answer it, he says it’s a red flag.

Jefferson K Rogers, the CEO and Founder of US window installation company JKR Windows, is a TikTok influencer and regularly shares tips and advices on jobs and success, shared a video on the one question that makes or breaks an interview for him.

"I'm going to ask you something that I know you don't know the answer to,” Rogers asks his potential employees.

While he doesn’t reveal what the question is, Rogers says that if someone tries to answer the trick question, he knows it’s a red flag.

"If you're going to try and elaborate on some very intelligent answer that you know nothing about, it gives me a pretty good idea about what kind of personality you have and how open you're going to be and how coachable you're going to be,” he says in the viral video.

The CEO also has a preferred answer to the question.

"I don't know anything about that right now. But it sounds really interesting to me and I promise you I'm going to come in here and give it my all. I'm going to be coachable, I'm going to absorb as much as possible so I can add as much value to you and the team as I possibly can,” Rogers adds in the clip.

While Rogers thinks it’s the best way to know whether a candidate is the right fit, the internet was not too impressed.

Many didn’t appreciate that he set the question up for the candidate to fail while many pointed out that points should be given to the person to try and solve the question – something that Rogers was not interested in.

"Geez... I wouldn't want to work for you,” a person reportedly commented on the TikTok.