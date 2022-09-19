This Canadian family is touring the world before the children completely lose vision

A Canadian couple are taking their children to soak in spectacular landscapes around the world, making sure the kids have a trove of visual memories before they lose their vision due to a rare disorder.

Three of Sebastien Pelletier and Edith Lemay's children, aged 12, seven and five, have been diagnosed with a condition called retinitis pigmentosa, CNN reported. The rare eye disease causes cells in the retina to gradually break down, causing vision loss.

Lemay told CNN there is no treatment at present to slow the disease down. She said the children could become completely blind by mid-life.

A specialist suggested to the couple that they keep the children occupied with visual memories. They decided the best way to do that was to take them around the world.

The coronavirus crisis delayed their travel plans. They eventually embarked on their adventure this year. First stop: Namibia.

There, the family spent their time camping and witnessing the stunning Kalahari desert and the diverse African wildlife.

While in Africa, they also travelled to Zambia and Tanzania.

From there, the couple headed to Turkey to take their children to see the hot air balloons in Cappadocia.



The family have also travelled through Mongolia, Russia and China, sharing photos of starry skies and beautiful canyons.

Their latest Instagram post was from Bali. The parents wrote about how they had been receiving supportive messages from around the world.

"Bombarded with messages and interview requests from all over the planet," they said. "It's a bit surreal the proportions that this story takes!"