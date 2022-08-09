Bride wants to sack fiancé's sister as bridesmaid. Internet isn't impressed with 'why'

A woman in UK, who is gearing up for a wedding in September, sacked her fiancé's sister as one of her bridesmaids because she believed the future -in-law was not excited enough for the wedding.

The woman claimed that she received more support from the fiancé's cousin who has been checking up on her constantly even though they have met just once. The predicament was first shared on Facebook and later on Reddit where the woman's identity was not revealed.

In the post, the woman said, "I've been contemplating the idea to ask my sister-in-law to step down from being a bridesmaid. I don't want to be mean so close to my wedding September 2, but I've felt no support from her wedding stuff."

"Mind you, his cousin -- who I've only met one time -- is more supportive and constantly checking in to see if I need help, and his sister has not even sent me one single message with any advice or ideas on what I should do," she added. "My sisters, who are going to be my maids of honour, have been nothing but supportive, along with my other bridesmaids."

The bride also made it clear that although she was upset with the lack of support, she had not communicated any of it to the future sister-in-law, expecting her to know that bride wanted help because she "knew what she signed up for" when agreeing to be a bridesmaid.

Many Reddit users seemed to disagree with the bride's notion of the bridesmaid knowing what she signed up for.

"I’m tired of this whole, “they knew what they signed up for,” as if somehow it is some sort of privilege to be someone’s personal assistant at your own expense," commented Redditor HappyLucyD.

"If she has other bridesmaids that are into it, does she really need one more set of opinions? One more 'whooo' girl to be all hyped up for her? Jeez—just take a step back. Ask a specific question, if you have one, but stop the passive-aggressive nonsense."

Another user DogsandCatsWorld1000 wrote, "If she had clearly said 'I expect you to do xyz on or before such and such a date and spend at least $x amount of money' then I would agree that 'they knew what they signed up for'. If, and only if, that was the case she would have a reason to be upset."

"However, that is rarely the case. Usually these brides have extensive expectations that they never expressed at the start and really can only be met by complete devotion of time and money."