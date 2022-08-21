This bride accidentally sent out wedding invites with a link to porn site

The bride said she found the incident funny. (Representational image)

A bride in US accidentally directed guests of her upcoming wedding to a porn site instead of her official wedding website. Not just that, she also forgot to put in the right information to accommodating them. Instead of putting in the details of the plush hotel book for the guests, the bride left the details of a motel.

“I got my wedding invitations in the mail today… I made a very large mistake,” confessed the blushing bride, only known as @Squidward.Tentacles, in a TikTok testimonial with over 189,800 views, reported New York Post.

“I forgot I put this fun website as a placeholder,” she said showing off her gold-trimmed wedding invite and zooming in on the PornHub site details where her the information of her wedding website should have been printed.

Talking about the second error, details of the guest accommodation, she said, “I forgot that I put the Super 8 Motel as a placeholder as well until we figured out hotels we’re going to block off. If you’re our guest, I promise I didn’t block rooms off at the Super 8 Motel.”

Read more: Bride wants to sack fiancé's sister as bridesmaid. Internet isn't impressed with 'why'

The bride also apologised to her friends and family — and especially to her mother. “Mom, I’m sorry. I will fix it,” she said in the video.

The Tik Toker then added that she found the incident to be funny. “But I don’t think anyone else is gonna think it’s funny, especially my family and Nate’s family and literally anyone else,” she said.

Social media, however, are divided about their opinion on the incident.

While one user wrote, "Aren’t wedding invitations kinda expensive to not bother proofreading before ordering and mailing out?” another commented “I think this is hilarious! I checked my invites 1,000 times before I finalized because I did the same thing!”