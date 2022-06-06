This beer brand turned printing error into prize draw, sold 1 crore litres a month

Last year, when Heineken-owned beer brand Tres Cruces was about to launch its Tres Cruces Light in Peru, it shipped 3 lakh cans of the liquor to its retailers before realising that there was a printing error on the packaging.

The cans bore the company slogan ‘Disfrute’ -- which means "enjoy" -- but without the "s".

But, instead recalling the cans ahead of the launch, Tres Cruces turned it into an opportunity and gave customers the chance to win a prize if they located a can with the faulty slogan, reported creative marketing service Contagious.

Between 1 April and 30 April 2021, those finding cans with the missing ‘S’ were asked to post their details on a dedicated microsite with the code printed at the bottom of the can.

Read more: Singapore is brewing beer from sewage, urine. Internet is aghast

In May, the winners were selected via raffle, with all the prizes beginning with ‘S’ (such as speakers, smartwatches, scooters, sex toys, and six-packs of Tres Cruces Light).

The "Rescue of the ‘S’" campaign, created by a Buenos Aires agency, was promoted in social media with a fun video in which the brand owned up to the mistake, explained how the competition worked and listed the prizes that could be won by customers who spotted the faulty cans.

According to the agency, Tres Cruces Light sold 1 crore litres of beer in a month, which is what the brand usually sells over a year. The campaign also generated a lot of buzz on social media, 90 per cent of which was positive, reported the publication.

Read more: Man dials 100 at 2.30 am to ask police for two bottles of beer, booked