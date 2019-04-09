This app lets you bomb a city and see how it looks after that

Outrider Foundation, an anti-proliferation and climate change organization, has devised a way to exhibit how a city may look after it is nuked.

As Fast Company reports, the non-profit organisation plans to educate people about the threats of a nuclear war and of climate change. They teamed up with experiential design agency Bluecadet and created ‘Bomb Blast’, a smartphone-friendly data visualization application that lets users enter their location, opt for a warhead, and specify the blast type.

Once the variables are selected, the results are displayed on a black-and-white map, with white, red, yellow and green ripples fanning outward, which depict the expected burn, heat, concussion and contamination respectively. It gives a death and injury toll too. While it is based on a clinical and scientific algorithm, the results may be horrifying and difficult to digest.

Within a week of it going live, Bomb Blast garnered 1.2 million visits from over 2,000 countries. The site receives an average of 40,000 users monthly, with a total of three million page views.

To project the carnage to utmost perfection, Bluecadet uses existing data from Alex Wellerstein, a nuclear history professor associated with the Stevens Institute of Technology. The entire project took nearly a year to be completed.

Josh Goldblum, CEO, Bluecadet, said, “We wanted to give people a way to very quickly see what would happen if one of these warheads was dropped where they live and to create something that was very personal. The idea was not just to terrify people, but to give them a good outlet for that provocation.”