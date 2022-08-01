This granny's dying wish was to have a 5½-foot-tall penis on her tombstone. Family granted it

Catarina Orduña Pérez wasn't your average 99-year-old. This great-grandmother from Mexico had a fascination for all things penis and as her dying wish, asked her family to make her a giant statue of a penis on her tombstone. The family yielded and more than a year after her death, they finally unveiled the penis--all 5½-foot of it--last week.

“She wanted to break the paradigm of everything Mexican, where things are sometimes hidden because of not having an open mind. She was always very avant-garde, very forward-thinking about things,” ” her grandson Álvaro Mota Limón told Vice. “She always said… that we were vergas.”

Vergas, a Mexican slang, can mean three different things: the usual English word that means “c**k", an insult that means “Go screw yourself” or “You aren’t worth s**t” and the third is actually a compliment, calling something cool, depending upon how it's phrased, the publication stated.

It's the third way Orduña Pérez meant it, her grandson said.

"She wanted her family to know that they were all vergas and could do anything they set their mind to," he added, recalling that being a verga meant “one should not give up. When problems arose, you needed to face them head-on.”

Although, the family knew that Orduña Pérez wanted a penis statue on her tombstone for years, they didn’t take her request seriously until she was on the dying bed. After she died, Mota Limón said that the family talked about it and “decided to make her dream come true.”

Meanwhile, the engineer who built the statue couldn't believe that the family was being serious when he received the order. “At first I thought it was a joke,” Isidro Lavoignet told Vice. “Because it’s not very common to see these kinds of sculptures or monuments, and even less so in the memory of someone who’s deceased.”

After it was unveiled on July 23, the statue caused a stir--something that Orduña Pérez's family was prepared for. “Of every 10 people, I think that around 7 see (the statue) positively, and if they don’t see it as a good thing, they at least respect” his grandmother’s wishes, Mota Limón said.