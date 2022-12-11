 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This 31-year-old makes $15,000 a month as a voiceover artist. She lives in a bus

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Dec 11, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

She earned $1,000 in the first month and in three months, she was making as much money from the side hustle as her main job. That's when Alice Everdeen decided to quit her regular job and become a full-time voiceover artist.

Alice Everdeen works three to five hours per day and is able to travel the country. (Image credit: Alice Everdeen/LinkedIn)

Two years ago, Alice Everdeen used to make $42,000 per year as a content manager for a supplement company. Now, the 31-year-old makes up to $15,000 every month as a freelance voiceover artist.

Everdeen told CNBC Make it that she earned  $92,000 in 2021 and has already made $150,000 this year. Moreover, she has been working and living in a 30-foot school bus which she shares with her boyfriend.

Everdeen said that she started to freelance as a voiceover artist as a side hustle, but when she realised the job's potential, she decided to take it up more seriously.

“The goal was to make a couple of hundred dollars every month for gas money,” she told the publication. “Within, I believe, four or five months, I was able to quit my full-time job.”

She works three to five hours per day and is able to travel the country.

Recollecting the beginning of her freelance career, Everdeen told CNBC Make It that she grew up mimicking car commercials on the radio, but didn’t necessarily think she could earn a living by becoming a voiceover artist.